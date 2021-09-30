CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
OPEC and major oil companies each see a different path to energy transition

By Nathaniel Bullard on
worldoil.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Bloomberg) - Two of Big Oil’s biggest players dropped their long-term energy outlooks this week: French energy company TotalEnergies and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries. They offer quite different visions of the world 25 years from now. The European energy major sees a future driven by technology and policy; the cartel presents a vision that looks much like today.

