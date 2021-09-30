CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, OH

Join Miami for Day of Reflection Oct. 11 recognizing the historic trauma experienced by the Myaamia people

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversity commemorates 175th anniversary of Miami Tribe’s removal from homelands. Miami University will hold a Day of Reflection on Oct. 11 to commemorate the 175th anniversary of the Miami Tribe’s removal from their homelands, which include what is today Oxford, Ohio. All are invited to attend and participate in the solemn program, which begins with a talk at 10 a.m. in the Art Museum Sculpture Park, includes a walk of reflection through campus, and concludes with closing remarks at Bonham House at about 10:45 a.m.

