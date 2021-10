One of the big storylines that’s developed over four weeks of this Eagles season is the lack of touches for Miles Sanders. The Birds’ RB1 has a grand total of 37 rushing attempts this year, which averages out to 9.2 carries per game. If you extrapolate that for a full 16-games, then add the extra 17th game that the NFL instituted this season, he still would be on pace to have the fewest rushing attempts in his three-year NFL career. That’s crazy.

NFL ・ 20 HOURS AGO