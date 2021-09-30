Readout from World Bank Group President David Malpass’s Meeting with Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok of Sudan
KHARTOUM, September 30, 2021—Today, World Bank Group President David Malpass met with Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok of the Republic of the Sudan. President Malpass and Prime Minister Hamdok discussed the progress achieved by Sudanese authorities in moving from fragility to peace, international isolation to strong global support, and further steps toward durable peace and prosperity for all Sudanese people.www.worldbank.org
