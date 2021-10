It’s become somewhat of a national pastime to criticize Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer. The fact that he hasn’t won a single game in his first year coaching in the NFL after dominating at the collegiate level is one of several reasons. Another one is the possibility that he will leave Jacksonville and return to the collegiate ranks. While some have questioned whether Meyer will last in the pros, one of his former players believes he’s here to stay.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO