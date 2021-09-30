CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Thursday's Daily Pulse

From paints to plastics, a chemical shortage ignites prices. In an economy upended by the coronavirus, shortages and price spikes have hit everything from lumber to computer chips. Not even toilet paper escaped. Now, they’re cutting into one of the humblest yet most vital links in the global manufacturing supply chain: The plastic pellets that go into a vast universe of products ranging from cereal bags to medical devices, automotive interiors to bicycle helmets. Manufacturers and retailers in Florida are struggling to fill orders. [Source: AP]

Tuesday's Afternoon Update

Florida redistricting battle begins, with control of Congress potentially in the balance. The balance of power in Florida, and maybe even in Washington, lies in the hands of 160 state lawmakers who have already begun the process to redraw congressional and legislative boundaries. Redistricting is inherently political, as any change in the lines can mean the difference between winning or losing a U.S. House or legislative seat. That’s especially true in Florida, a historic swing state whose constant population surges mean the 2020 U.S. Census data used to capture the changes will reshuffle the political calculus. More from the Orlando Sentinel.
State expects employment push to start paying off

With weekly unemployment claims rolling in at pre-pandemic numbers, state leaders say they remain optimistic about seeing results from a summer push to get people back into the labor force. The U.S. Department of Labor issued a report Thursday that estimated 6,502 new jobless claims were filed in Florida during...
ECONOMY
Florida Manufacturing Highlight

It's been 19 months since the term "essential" entered our business vocabulary. When "shelter-in-place" ordinances were enforced, state and local governments had to determine which businesses were essential to ensuring that our basic needs were met and needed to remain open. Businesses related to food health care, safety and defense supply were easy to identify, however when the government began to unpack the manufacturing sector, it was difficult, almost impossible, to determine which sub-sectors were not essential. The CDC and, shortly thereafter, Governor DeSantis, deemed all manufacturing essential.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida will be short nearly 60,000 nurses by 2035, report says

Florida will be short nearly 60,000 nurses by 2035, report says. Florida didn’t have enough nurses before the COVID-19 pandemic. It doesn’t have enough nurses today. In a decade and a half, the shortage could be catastrophic. That’s the main takeaway from a report commissioned by the Florida Hospital Association and the Safety Net Hospital Alliance of Florida on the nursing shortage in the Sunshine State. With too few nurses entering the profession and so many leaving in droves, the state is projected to be short 59,100 nurses by 2035, the report says. More from the Miami Heraldand WESH.
FLORIDA STATE
Sowell to exit top job at Enterprise Florida

Enterprise Florida President and CEO Jamal Sowell will step down as the leader of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ business-recruitment efforts this month to prepare for specialized training with the U.S. Navy Reserve. No interim or permanent replacement had been named as of Monday morning. Christina Pushaw, a spokeswoman for DeSantis, called...
FLORIDA STATE
Alligator attacks woman who fell into St. Petersburg, Florida, canal

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An alligator attacked a homeless woman who fell into a Florida canal on Monday morning, authorities said. The woman was resting on a sea wall when she fell into the canal, according to a St. Petersburg Fire Rescue news release. Someone heard her cries for help and called 911.
FLORIDA STATE
HURRICANE CENTER: Will It Form? One More System Slowly Growing SE OF Florida

Backup Hurricane Name List Ready To Go. No Greek Alphabet This Year. After Wanda, Prepare For Adria, Brayden and Caridad. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Whether it’s the last system of the season, or just the last system to receive a pre-determined name remains […] The article HURRICANE CENTER: Will It Form? One More System Slowly Growing SE OF Florida appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
FLORIDA STATE
Share your input on the future management of redfish

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) wants your input on updating the management approach and rule proposals for the redfish fishery. FWC is hosting several in-person and one virtual public workshop on this topic. Share your input by attending one of these workshops. Workshops will begin at 6...
FLORIDA STATE
Watch lightning strike SpaceX Starship prototype

Lightning storms aren’t just a problem at Kennedy Space Center. SpaceX has to deal with the threat at its Starship base in Texas as well. Twitter user @LabPadre posted video from a serious light show that connected with hardware at the SpaceX Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas on Friday. Elon Musk chimed in on Twitter to confirm the light show was real. The storm looks like it makes contact with ...
ORLANDO, FL
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to drop

The number of Florida patients hospitalized with COVID-19 continued to drop during the weekend. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services posted data Monday showing that Florida hospitals had 4,847 inpatients with COVID-19, down from 5,414 on Friday. The data Monday also showed 1,307 patients with COVID-19 in intensive-care...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Who said that?

"No one should be forced to choose between a paycheck and a hazardous workplace." Gopher Resource is facing more than $319,000 in fines after a federal investigation found the company willfully exposed workers to high levels of airborne lead. The investigation, which began in April, was prompted by a Tampa...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Steering to the Top

From the time she was just five years old, Riley Rowe knew her passions lay in agriculture. She wanted to be part of the industry; more precisely, she wanted to lead it. Raised in a family of cattle ranchers, she spent her childhood participating in youth-development groups focused on the industry. Before beginning elementary school, she was already a part of the Southeastern Youth Fair, the nation’s oldest and largest fair of its kind.
EDUCATION
Visit Florida to seek at least $75 million in taxpayer dollars for next year

Florida’s tourism-marketing agency will ask lawmakers to maintain increased funding and extend its life, as the state ramps up efforts to attract international visitors amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Visit Florida Chairman Danny Gaekwad told members of the Enterprise Florida Board of Directors on Wednesday that Visit Florida will request at...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida woman finds iguana in toilet, tries to flush it

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - A Florida woman was surprised to find an unexpected stranger inside of her toilet. Michelle Bennett said she was startled to find an iguana in her toilet as she lifted the lid!. "I was getting up, I put my glasses on, turned on the light…and I threw...
FLORIDA STATE

