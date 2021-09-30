Thursday's Daily Pulse

Florida redistricting battle begins, with control of Congress potentially in the balance. The balance of power in Florida, and maybe even in Washington, lies in the hands of 160 state lawmakers who have already begun the process to redraw congressional and legislative boundaries. Redistricting is inherently political, as any change in the lines can mean the difference between winning or losing a U.S. House or legislative seat. That’s especially true in Florida, a historic swing state whose constant population surges mean the 2020 U.S. Census data used to capture the changes will reshuffle the political calculus. More from the Orlando Sentinel.

CLEARWATER, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO