Ready for a hearty chicken and mushroom entrée that is not only both seared AND braised but also makes its own sauce while you have the pleasure of standing around feeling rather proud of yourself? Recipe developer Ting Dalton has one that does all of that in one pot (namely, your Instant Pot). And, from her experience, it seems pretty much a given that your kids will be running for the dinner table as soon as the aromatic blend of lightly caramelized chicken, garlic, and Parmesan wafts past them as they work diligently on their homework. Alright, maybe Dalton can't guarantee homework diligence from your children, but the rest? It's basically a slam dunk.

RECIPES ・ 14 DAYS AGO