Build a team of self-starters that you can trust entirely. Your team is everything. Make sure you surround yourself with skilled people who are willing to take the initiative without much hand-holding. I’ve hired people over the years that I have had to keep track of their actions and make sure they were completing tasks. This is not practical for managing a small team with limited resources. It is far better to take the time to find those who are the right fit, believe in the company, and will work hard alongside you.

ECONOMY ・ 14 DAYS AGO