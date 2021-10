Earl James has some advice for men who are inclined to ignore the typical aches and pains that come with age: ignore them at your peril. James said he thought he had had the flu and was putting off going to the doctor went he finally decided to go to an urgent care clinic in December of 2016. It turned out he was in end–stage renal failure – the clinic advised him and his wife, Dior, to drive straight to a hospital emergency room.

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI ・ 12 DAYS AGO