Novamind Opens 6th Integrative Psychiatry Clinic, Adds 3rd Clinical Research Site

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Novamind Inc. (CSE:NM)(OTCQB: NVMDF)(FSE:HN2) ("Novamind" or the "Company"), a leading mental health company specialized in psychedelic medicine, is pleased to announce that it has opened its sixth integrative psychiatry clinic. The clinic is in Murray, Utah (the "Murray Clinic").

