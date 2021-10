Investing.com -- U.S. stock markets edged higher at the open on Thursday amid fresh indications that the labor market recovery has lost momentum this month. Initial jobless claims rose for the third straight week to 362,000, defying expectations for a decline to 335,000. That's the first time since early in the pandemic they have risen for three weeks in a row, although the increases remain much smaller than they were last year. The news overshadowed a minute upward revision to annualized GDP growth in the second quarter, data that is now firmly in the rear view mirror.

STOCKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO