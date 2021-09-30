Krispy Kreme (DNUT) to Invest in Accelerating Growth in Canada

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNUT) (“Krispy Kreme” or the “Company”) today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to take majority control of franchisee and operator Krispy K Canada. Operating partners Christopher Lindsay and Kelcey Hamaker will remain as co-CEOs of the entity after the transaction is completed and will continue to manage the day-to-day operations of Krispy K Canada shops. The Company’s investment reflects its confidence in the strength of Krispy K Canada’s business, the opportunity to expand its omnichannel strategy in the region and the current Canadian leadership team.