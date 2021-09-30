CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Krispy Kreme (DNUT) to Invest in Accelerating Growth in Canada

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNUT) (“Krispy Kreme” or the “Company”) today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to take majority control of franchisee and operator Krispy K Canada. Operating partners Christopher Lindsay and Kelcey Hamaker will remain as co-CEOs of the entity after the transaction is completed and will continue to manage the day-to-day operations of Krispy K Canada shops. The Company’s investment reflects its confidence in the strength of Krispy K Canada’s business, the opportunity to expand its omnichannel strategy in the region and the current Canadian leadership team.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Winston-Salem Journal

Krispy Kreme plans to take majority control of Canadian franchisee

Krispy Kreme Inc. said Thursday that it plans to take majority control of franchisee and operator Krispy K Canada. The doughnut maker, based in Charlotte, said operating partners Christopher Lindsay and Kelcey Hamaker will remain as co-chief executive of the entity and managers of daily operations for Krispy K Canada shops.
CHARLOTTE, NC
StreetInsider.com

Rexel enters into an agreement to buy Mayer

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Rexel announces it has reached agreement to acquire Mayer, a major distributor of electrical products and services in the Eastern part of the USA, further building up its presence in the world’s leading market for electrical supplies.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Creates Ship4wd, a Digital Freight Forwarding Company

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) announced today the creation of a new subsidiary, Ship4wd, a digital freight forwarding platform offering an online, simple and reliable self-service end to end shipping solution. Ship4wd will launch on October 18 2021.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australia#Investment#Dnut#Streetinsider Premium#The Company#Company#Krispy K Canada#Canadian
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
EatThis

Walmart Is Facing These 5 Shortages Right Now

Grocery shoppers have been vocal about all the shortages they are seeing on shelves right now, and employees are joining in. Taste of Home recently asked its Facebook followers which items are hard to find right now, and thousands of people commented, many of which called out Walmart for having several shortages.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Ash Jurberg

The 2 billionaires who live in Portland, OR

Each year Forbes releases a report listing all the billionaires in the world. In 2021 there are currently 2,755 billionaires on Planet Earth. So it is a very exclusive club. Lately, I have been doing a series of articles looking at the billionaires that live in major cities across the United States.
PORTLAND, OR
Jano le Roux

Experts Say: America's shortage crisis is knocking on door

It isn’t just toilet paper. Experts warn many products will be hard to find, especially the staples of family life. It is a problem in a reality where America is depending on other countries. Fear is fear, and these empty shelves are feeding that panic. Christmas is approaching, but will America be able to get gifts, turkeys, and Christmas trees in time?
washingtonnewsday.com

All new cars will have a new speed limiter feature.

New speed limiting feature being added to all new cars. It comes after a report from the European Transport Safety Council found 26,000 road deaths happen in Europe every year. In Europe, all new cars will be required to have speed limiters installed. All new cars in the EU will...
CARS
foodmanufacture.co.uk

Perfect storm hits the food and drink supply chain

The food and drink supply chain has taken a beating over the past 18 months, with each new crisis piling on a new concern for business to worry about. But above all else, the main concern is how to get the supply chain moving again in spite of the recent heavy goods vehicle (HGV) driver shortage.
INDUSTRY
texasbreaking.com

SEAL Who Killed Osama Bin Laden Tags John Cena Over China Invading Taiwan

The SEAL who killed Osama Bin Laden tagged wrestler and actor John Cena in a tweet about China invading Taiwan. Cena received backlash after he apologized to China for calling Taiwan a country. China Sends Fighter Jets And Bombers Into Taiwan Airspace. China sent dozens of fighter jets and bombers...
POLITICS
StreetInsider.com

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) Announces POCCO EV Orders over 3000 Units in September

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Kaixin Auto Holdings (“Kaixin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KXIN) today announced that sales doubled in September over the prior month for the POCCO brand electric vehicles (“EV”) manufactured by Henan Yujie Times Automobile Co., Ltd. (“Yujie”), which Kaixin has signed a binding term sheet to acquire. Yujie launched two EV models under the POCCO brand, namely MeiMei in March of 2021 and DuoDuo in August, respectively. According to Yujie, orders for POCCO EVs exceeded 3,000 units in September, constituting a 130% increase over that of 1,300 units in August; the actual delivery in September was around 1,200 units, a 200% increase over that of 400 units in August. Total sales in the upcoming fourth quarter are expected to reach 11,500 units.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy