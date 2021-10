Once again, Elton John’s ‘Lockdown Sessions’ does not disappoint! Take a listen to Elton and Motown legend, Stevie Wonder, as they perform their first duet in over 35 years. ‘Finish Line’ has a warm, reminiscent feel to it with a beautiful choir backing them up. In a statement reported on by Ultimate Classic Rock, Elton says it is one of the best records he’s ever made. He would go on to say, “Stevie’s voice is as good as I can ever remember hearing him — he sounds like a 17-year-old again”.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO