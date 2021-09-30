Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) Enters Into a Non-Dilutive Revenue Interest Financing Agreement With HealthCare Royalty Partners for Up to $125 Million
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRO), a multi-asset clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments in high unmet need areas involving multi-drug resistant bacterial infections and rare diseases, today announced that it has entered into a revenue interest financing agreement with HealthCare Royalty Partners® for up to $125 million. Spero intends to use the proceeds from the agreement and existing cash on hand to prepare for the anticipated launch of tebipenem HBr, as well as to support the continued clinical development of SPR720 and SPR206.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0