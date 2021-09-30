Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) Enters Into a Non-Dilutive Revenue Interest Financing Agreement With HealthCare Royalty Partners for Up to $125 Million

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. We have entered into an At Market Issuance Sales Agreement (the “Sales Agreement”) with B. Riley Securities, Inc., BNP Paribas Securities Corp., Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Mizuho Securities USA LLC and Needham & Company, LLC (each, an “Agent” and, collectively, the “Agents”) relating to shares of our common stock, $0.0001 par value per share (“Common Stock”), offered by this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. In accordance with the terms of the Sales Agreement, from time to time we may offer and sell shares of our Common Stock having an aggregate gross sales price of up to $250,000,000 through or to the applicable Agent, acting as sales agent or principal, pursuant to this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. Sales of our Common Stock, if any, may be made on the The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“NASDAQ”) at market prices or on mutually agreed terms between the applicable Agent and us.

