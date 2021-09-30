CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) Enters Into a Non-Dilutive Revenue Interest Financing Agreement With HealthCare Royalty Partners for Up to $125 Million

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRO), a multi-asset clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments in high unmet need areas involving multi-drug resistant bacterial infections and rare diseases, today announced that it has entered into a revenue interest financing agreement with HealthCare Royalty Partners® for up to $125 million. Spero intends to use the proceeds from the agreement and existing cash on hand to prepare for the anticipated launch of tebipenem HBr, as well as to support the continued clinical development of SPR720 and SPR206.

StreetInsider.com

Heat Biologics (HTBX) Appoints Paul Tebbey as Senior VP of Product Development and Portfolio Strategy

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class therapies to modulate the immune system, today announced the appointment of Paul Tebbey, Ph.D. as Senior Vice President of Product Development and Portfolio Strategy.
Benzinga

Eos Energy Enters $25M Equipment Financing Agreement With Trinity Capital

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: EOSE) subsidiary HI-POWER LLC has entered into a $25 million equipment financing agreement with Trinity Capital Inc (NASDAQ: TRIN). The company plans to use funds to acquire equipment to expand the production of its proprietary aqueous Znyth batteries. Located near more than 80% of Eos's...
StreetInsider.com

Rafael Holdings (RFL) Appoints Mimi Huizinga, MD, MPH as Chief Development and Medical Officer

Rafael Holdings, Inc., (NYSE: RFL), a pharmaceutical holding company focused on developing novel cancer metabolism therapeutics through its Barer Institute and investment in Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc., announced today the appointment of Mary Margaret (Mimi) Huizinga, MD, MPH as Chief Development and Medical Officer, effective October 18, 2021.
StreetInsider.com

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) Prices 8.47M Share Offering at $29.50/sh

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: XENE), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 8,474,577 common shares and, in lieu of common shares to certain investors, pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 1,694,915 common shares pursuant to its existing shelf registration statement. The common shares are being offered at a public offering price of $29.50 per common share and the pre-funded warrants are being offered at a price of $29.4999 per pre-funded warrant. The gross proceeds to Xenon from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Xenon, are expected to be approximately $300.0 million. In addition, Xenon has granted to the underwriters of the offering an option for a period of 30 days to purchase up to an additional 1,525,423 common shares at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about October 8, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
StreetInsider.com

Immucell Corp (ICCC) Announces Record Preliminary, Unaudited Sales Results for Q3

ImmuCell Corporation (Nasdaq: ICCC) ("ImmuCell" or the "Company"), a growing animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets scientifically-proven and practical products that improve the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle, today announced preliminary, unaudited sales results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.
StreetInsider.com

BioMedNewsBreaks – Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) to Present at Benzinga Healthcare Small Cap Conference

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VVOS), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative treatments for patients suffering from sleep-disordered breathing, including mild to moderate obstructive sleep apnea ("OSA"), today announced that its chairman and CEO Kirk Huntsman and CFO Brad Amman will be presenting at the online Benzinga Healthcare Small Cap Conference at 2:20 pm ET on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. The event is scheduled to take place from Sept. 29-30, 2021. Investors interested in joining the Vivos presentation should visit https://ibn.fm/JFY3h to register for a free spectator pass. A replay of the presentation will be available for view following the presentation on Vivos' website.
StreetInsider.com

Incyte (INCY) Enters Exclusive Supply and Distribution Agreement with Knight Therapeutics for Tafasitamab and Pemigatinib in Latin America

Knight Therapeutics Inc. a pan-American (ex-USA) specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Incyte Biosciences International Sàrl, the Swiss-based affiliate of Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY), for the exclusive rights to distribute tafasitamab (sold as Monjuvi® in the United States and Minjuvi® in Europe) and pemigatinib (Pemazyre®) in Latin America. Under the terms of the agreement, Incyte will be responsible for the development, manufacture and supply to Knight of tafasitamab and pemigatinib, and Knight will be responsible for seeking the necessary regulatory approvals and distributing both medicines in Latin America.
StreetInsider.com

FLYHT Receives Additional Purchase Order from a Long-Time OEM Partner

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSXV:FLY)(OTCQX:FLYLF) (the "Company" or "FLYHT") announced today that it has received an additional purchase order for Iridium modems and license fees from a long-time OEM partner. This order is valued at approximately US$1.5 million and builds upon the relationship previously discussed in press releases dated July 15, 2014, August 1, 2019,February 18, 2020 and July 6, 2021.
StreetInsider.com

Addex to Present at the Investors’ Day hosted by Voxia Communication

Geneva, Switzerland, October 6, 2021 - Addex Therapeutics (SIX: ADXN, Nasdaq: ADXN), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug discovery and development, announced today that CEO, Tim Dyer, will present at the Investors' Day hosted by Voxia Communication (October 7, 2021). The event will take place at the Beau Rivage Hotel in Geneva.
StreetInsider.com

Landos Biopharma (LABP) Announces Scientific Publication Demonstrating Omilancor’s Therapeutic Potential in Models of Psoriasis and Further Validating the LANCL2 Mechanism

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LABP), a late-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its LANCE® Advanced A.I. platform to discover and develop novel therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases, today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed article titled "First-in-class topical therapeutic omilancor ameliorates disease severity and inflammation through activation of the LANCL2 pathway in psoriasis" in Scientific Reports. The peer-reviewed publication demonstrates omilancor's therapeutic efficacy in animal models of psoriasis.
Benzinga

3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
StreetInsider.com

Exela Technologies (XELA) Enters $250M At Market Issuance Sales Agreement

We have entered into an At Market Issuance Sales Agreement (the "Sales Agreement") with B. Riley Securities, Inc., BNP Paribas Securities Corp., Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Mizuho Securities USA LLC and Needham & Company, LLC (each, an "Agent" and, collectively, the "Agents") relating to shares of our common stock, $0.0001 par value per share ("Common Stock"), offered by this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. In accordance with the terms of the Sales Agreement, from time to time we may offer and sell shares of our Common Stock having an aggregate gross sales price of up to $250,000,000 through or to the applicable Agent, acting as sales agent or principal, pursuant to this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. Sales of our Common Stock, if any, may be made on the The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("NASDAQ") at market prices or on mutually agreed terms between the applicable Agent and us.
StreetInsider.com

Global Helium Corp. Announces Completion of $5 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Global Helium Corp. (CSE:HECO)(OTC PINK:HECOF) (the "Company" or "Global"), a helium exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that it has completed a $5 million non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). The Company issued 7,774,820 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.65 per Unit for gross proceeds of $5,053,633. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Share at a price of $1.00 for a period of two (2) years following closing of the Private Placement. Broker's fees totaling $142,386 (2.8%) of the gross proceeds and 218,695 Warrants have been paid in connection with the Private Placement.
Entrepreneur

AstraZeneca (AZN) Inks Deal to Enter Novel RNA Therapeutic Space

AstraZeneca AZN signed a strategic, long-term research collaboration agreement with VaxEquity, a startup founded by the Imperial College London and Morningside last year, to diversify its pipeline into the novel RNA-based therapeutic space. Per the deal, the former will gain a license to discover, develop and commercialize therapies using the...
StreetInsider.com

Form SC 13E3/A Landmark Infrastructure Filed by: Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP

COMMON UNITS, SERIES A PREFERRED UNITS, SERIES B PREFERRED UNITS AND SERIES C PREFERRED UNITS REPRESENTING LIMITED PARTNER INTERESTS. (Name, Address, and Telephone Numbers of Person Authorized to Receive Notices and Communications...
StreetInsider.com

Vinco Ventures (BBIG) Files S-1 Registration Statement

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) a leader in selective acquisitions leveraging new market opportunities by utilizing the B.I.G. Strategy: Buy. Innovate. Grow. today filed a S-1 Registration Statement. The S-1 filing submitted...
StreetInsider.com

Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 4 March 2021, H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as "H+H" or "the Company") initiated a share buy-back programme in compliance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation"). On 18 March 2021, the share buy-back programme was increased by DKK 15 million, thereby increasing the maximum aggregate purchase price of the shares to be bought back under the programme to DKK 115 million.
