Market Indexes: It was a down week, with the Tech-heavy NASDAQ pulling back the most. Friday saw a rebound—a welcome change after the September pullback. “Wall Street stocks ended sharply lower on Tuesday in a broad sell-off driven by rising U.S. Treasury yields, deepening concerns over persistent inflation, and contentious debt ceiling negotiations in Washington. All three major U.S. stock indexes slid nearly 2% or more, with interest rate sensitive tech and tech-adjacent stocks weighing heaviest as investors lost their risk appetite. It was the S&P 500 index’s biggest one-day percentage drop since May, and the Nasdaq’s largest since March.” (Reuters)

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO