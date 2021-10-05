CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bit Digital (BTBT) Announces $80 Million Private Placement of Ordinary Shares

 1 day ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Bit Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTBT) (the "Company" or "Bit Digital"), a Cayman Island exempted company, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with institutional investors to purchase 13,490,728 ordinary shares in a private placement. The Company will also issue to the investors unregistered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 10,118,046 ordinary shares. The purchase price for one ordinary share and one warrant to purchase three-fourths of an ordinary share is $5.93. The warrants have an exercise price of $7.91 per whole ordinary share, will be exercisable immediately, and will have a term equal to three and one-half years following the effective date of the resale registration statement registering the ordinary shares and warrant shares.

IN THIS ARTICLE
