Cambridge, MA

Moderna (MRNA) to Invest in New Science Center in Cambridge, MA

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced it is investing in a new science center, known as the Moderna Science Center, at 325 Binney Street in Cambridge, Massachusetts to create a purpose-built space to support the Company’s next chapter of discovery.

