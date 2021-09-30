CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CENTR & CENTR Sugar Free a Hit at Mar-Val Food Stores

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2021) - CENTR Brands Corp. (CSE: CNTR) (FSE: 303) (OTCQB: CNTRF) today announced that California grocery chain Mar-Val Food Stores now sells both CENTR and CENTR Sugar Free. Founded in 1952, Mar-Val is known for being "Small enough to appreciate you, big enough to serve you." The California chain has nine locations in Colfax, Escalon, Nice, Georgetown, Groveland, Prather, Valley Springs and Willows.

