CENTR & CENTR Sugar Free a Hit at Mar-Val Food Stores

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Cargo ships continue to arrive off the coast of Southern California, and the shipping bottleneck may be why product prices are going up, even though shelves remain empty. (credit: CBS) Officials say there could be as many as half a million shipping containers on cargo ships off the ports of LA and Long Beach, waiting to be offloaded. Frustrated truck drivers say the port needs to speed up wait times and have more docks ready to offload products, to keep up with demands. The ports recently broke several records for the number of ships they had at shore, as...

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO