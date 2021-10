Bacon. I'm not sure where suddenly this love of bacon came from. I mean, people have always loved bacon, was and still is a basic staple for breakfast, on burgers, and many other things... a meat wrap, jalapeno poppers, date wrap, so many options. But it seems in the last few years this has really taken a leap forward in the bacon lover industry. Now there are bacon scented clothing, masks (COVID era), bacon flavored lip balm, I mean you name it, there is probably a bacon related item for almost everything. That may be an exaggeration, but you get the idea. Bacon is everywhere.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO