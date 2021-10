Investing.com -- OPEC meets with Russia as the world cries out for more energy - but is unlikely to speed up its plans to raise output, according to reports. China Evergrande continues to die the death of a thousand cuts. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) posted a record quarter for deliveries, shrugging off the chip shortage that has hamstrung most of its rivals. Stocks are set to open lower as Friday's short-covering rally fades, but Merck stock is still going strong after upbeat news about its Covid-19 pill. And Democrat lawmakers start to inch toward a compromise on key spending bills. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Monday, 4th October.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO