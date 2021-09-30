CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EUR/GBP, GBP/USD Update: Sterling Weakness Subsides as Built-Up Positioning Unwinds

By Daniela Sabin Hathorn
DailyFx
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuilt-up hawkish expectations cause Sterling sell-off as sentiment stagnates. EUR/GBP is trading at a two-month high as the Pound has seen its worst performance against the Euro since April. Sterling has been the clear underperformer this week as positioning for a hawkish BOE has caused a position unwind on risk-off sentiment. The moves were also intensified in GBP/USD as the US Dollar has surged over 1.2% this week to its highest level in a year.

IN THIS ARTICLE
