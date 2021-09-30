Youdao, Inc. (DAO) to Dispose of its Academic AST Business
Youdao, Inc. ("Youdao" or the "Company") (NYSE: DAO), a leading intelligent learning company in China, today announced its plan to dispose of its after-school tutoring services for academic subjects included in China's compulsory education system (the "Academic AST Business"), as part of its efforts to fully comply with applicable PRC regulatory requirements which have been previously discussed in the Company's press releases on July 26, 2021 and August 19, 2021.
