Education

Youdao, Inc. (DAO) to Dispose of its Academic AST Business

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Youdao, Inc. ("Youdao" or the "Company") (NYSE: DAO), a leading intelligent learning company in China, today announced its plan to dispose of its after-school tutoring services for academic subjects included in China's compulsory education system (the "Academic AST Business"), as part of its efforts to fully comply with applicable PRC regulatory requirements which have been previously discussed in the Company's press releases on July 26, 2021 and August 19, 2021.

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Southern Its International, Inc. (SITS) Acquires 40% Stake in Smarter Flush Marketing

Southern ITS International, Inc. (OTC Pink: SITS) announced today that it has entered into a Letter of Intent with Smarter Flush Marketing LLC for Southern ITS International to acquire a Forty percent ownership interest in the Nevada limited liability company.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 AvePoint, Inc. For: Oct 01 Filed by: Wu Sophia

FORM 4 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION. Washington, D.C. 20549. STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP. Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K RedHill Biopharma Ltd. For: Oct 06

FORM 6-K Report of Foreign Private Issuer. (Translation of registrant's name into English) (Address of principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐. Indicate by check mark if the...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Avalon Acquisition Inc. (AVAC) Prices 18M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAC), a newly organized blank check company incorporated as a Delaware company, today announced the pricing
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Creates Ship4wd, a Digital Freight Forwarding Company

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) announced today the creation of a new subsidiary, Ship4wd, a digital freight forwarding platform offering an online, simple and reliable self-service end to end shipping solution. Ship4wd will launch on October 18 2021.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Globant (GLOB) acquires Atix Labs

Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native technology services company, announced today its acquisition of Atix Labs, a professional services company specialized in blockchain. This acquisition helps Globant to expand its offering in...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Biomerica, Inc. (BMRA) Announces Walmart Now Selling its EZ Detect Colorectal Screening Test

Biomerica, Inc. (Nasdaq: BMRA) (the "Company") today announced that it has entered into a General Merchandise Supplier Agreement with Walmart for the sale of the Company's EZ Detect™ colorectal disease screening test within the Walmart retail system. The Company has now shipped its first orders of the EZ Detect™ product to Walmart, and beginning this week, Walmart has begun selling the product through its online sales channel (https://www.walmart.com/ip/EZ-Detect-Colon-Disease-Test-Kit/577079744).
RETAIL
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
hngn.com

Worth $1,100 Stimulus Check Coming Tomorrow To Some Americans; Here's What More To Expect

Three government stimulus payments helped millions of people handle basic costs and obligations during the pandemic. Families continue to suffer various problems as a result of the surge in delta variant cases and the loss of enhanced unemployment benefits. More than 2.9 million people have signed a petition demanding that all Americans get $2,000 recurring stimulus checks.
U.S. POLITICS
Jano le Roux

Experts Say: America's shortage crisis is knocking on door

It isn’t just toilet paper. Experts warn many products will be hard to find, especially the staples of family life. It is a problem in a reality where America is depending on other countries. Fear is fear, and these empty shelves are feeding that panic. Christmas is approaching, but will America be able to get gifts, turkeys, and Christmas trees in time?
foodmanufacture.co.uk

Perfect storm hits the food and drink supply chain

The food and drink supply chain has taken a beating over the past 18 months, with each new crisis piling on a new concern for business to worry about. But above all else, the main concern is how to get the supply chain moving again in spite of the recent heavy goods vehicle (HGV) driver shortage.
INDUSTRY
texasbreaking.com

SEAL Who Killed Osama Bin Laden Tags John Cena Over China Invading Taiwan

The SEAL who killed Osama Bin Laden tagged wrestler and actor John Cena in a tweet about China invading Taiwan. Cena received backlash after he apologized to China for calling Taiwan a country. China Sends Fighter Jets And Bombers Into Taiwan Airspace. China sent dozens of fighter jets and bombers...
POLITICS
StreetInsider.com

Udemy, Inc (UDMY) Files IPO Registration Statement

Udemy, Inc (NASDAQ: UDMY) files registration statement for an IPO. The company describes itself as: "Udemy operates a two-sided marketplace where our instructors develop content to meet learner demand....
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Radian (RDN) Releases Monthly Operating Statistics for September

Radian Guaranty Inc., the mortgage insurance subsidiary of Radian Group Inc., (NYSE: RDN) today released monthly operating statistics related to the credit performance of its insured portfolio for the month of September 2021. The information includes total new primary defaults, which include defaults under forbearance programs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as cures, claims paid and rescissions/denials. The information regarding new defaults and cures is reported to Radian Guaranty from loan servicers. The company considers a loan to be in default for financial statement and internal tracking purposes upon receipt of notification by servicers that a borrower has missed two monthly payments. Default reporting, particularly on a monthly basis, may be affected by several factors, including the date on which the loan servicer's report is generated and transmitted to Radian Guaranty, the impact of updated information submitted by servicers and the timing of servicing transfers.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

TransUnion (TRU) Invests in Movevo to Enter Personal Credit Market

TransUnion (NYSE: TRU), a global insights and information company, today announced its investment in U.K.-based fintech Monevo – a personal credit platform and API empowering lenders to deliver highly personalised credit offers to consumers via comparison websites and other third parties.
CREDITS & LOANS

