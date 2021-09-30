Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel TGS 2021 Stream Shows Very First Gameplay With Release Window

The first gameplay trailer has dropped for V Rising and showcases not only the intriguing gameplay but also important plot information for what players can expect from the story of the open-world survival game. Notably, the studio behind the experience has an excellent track record, creating games such as Bloodline Champions and Battlerite. Recently, Tencent took a majority stake in Stunlock Studios, showcasing their abilities to obtain the attention of the industry and giving us even more hope for the title to make its bite on the gaming community. This article will go over all the details you need to know about the first gameplay trailer.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO