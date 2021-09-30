CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel TGS 2021 Stream Shows Very First Gameplay With Release Window

By Cameron Waldrop
Twinfinite
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn July of this year, during an event called Yu-Gi-Oh! Digital Next, we covered a whole slew of (you guessed it) Yu-Gi-oh game reveals. The biggest of which was Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel. Now today, during Konami’s Tokyo Game Show 2021 stream, the hosts of the Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel segment gave a release window of this winter. Not very specific, but winter promises a release not too far in the future.

