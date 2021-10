JobRunr, a relatively new JVM job scheduling tool, allows developers to schedule a job using just a one-line Java lambda that can manage delayed and recurring jobs. JobRunr stores the job details for each job using a StorageProvider interface and supports all major SQL databases and NoSQL databases. In this way, it is fault-tolerant since, by default, it will reschedule the background job with an exponential back-off policy if it encounters an exception. Since JobRunr does not keep any locks on other jobs, it is possible to distribute and process the jobs on different machines.

COMPUTERS ・ 6 DAYS AGO