Everything You Need to Know for Amana Oktoberfest This Weekend

If you've been through the city of Marion lately, you know that getting around the Uptown District isn't easy. Road construction has 7th Avenue tore up in front of many businesses in that area. But as the signs say, those stores are all still open for business! One of the great events in the city that always highlights these local businesses is the 'Chocolate Walk'. The city of Marion is happy to announce that the popular event is back in 2021!

MARION, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO