Team bonding, leadership important for Rockets’ success this season

The Houston Rockets take on a dramatically different look after trading longtime franchise centerpiece James Harden last January in coach Stephen Silas’ first season at the helm. Even though the Rockets are clearly in rebuilding mode, the process could move at a faster pace than expected, considering the club’s collection of young talent. Houston also found a way to collect key assets when moving Harden, Robert Covington, and P.J. Tucker. The Rockets selected a potential young star in No. 2 pick Jalen Green and acquired the 16th pick from Oklahoma City to grab Turkish big Alperen Sengun. Both performed impressively at Summer League. Houston also added forward Usman Garuba and guard Josh Christopher. The Rockets nabbed all four players within the first 24 picks of the 2021 Draft to a collection of talent already featuring youngsters such as Kevin Porter Jr., Kenyon Martin Jr. and Jae’Sean Tate, as well as 2020 free-agent acquisition Christian Wood.

