NBA

Team bonding, leadership important for Rockets’ success this season

By The Dream Shake
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Houston Rockets’ first day of training camp in Galveston went as planned, as coach Stephan Silas seemed delighted after practice. Silas wants the players to be in “tip-top shape”, which is emphasized for the style of play this season, as the Rockets want to run a lot. But besides camp, the Rockets built their chemistry and leadership in the Bahamas. Jae’ Sean Tate helped orchestrate the reunion at the resort. He said:

Tailgate: Rockets add to undefeated season on homecoming night

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Neshoba Central hosts Canton in their homecoming game. A packed house out at Neshoba and the Rockets get a quick start to the game. Quarterback Eli Anderson leading the Rockets and he will throw a dime to Elijah Ruffin and he will take it all the way up the sidelines and into the endzone. Neshoba takes an early 7-0 lead.
MERIDIAN, MS
NBA

2021-22 Season Preview: Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets take on a dramatically different look after trading longtime franchise centerpiece James Harden last January in coach Stephen Silas’ first season at the helm. Even though the Rockets are clearly in rebuilding mode, the process could move at a faster pace than expected, considering the club’s collection of young talent. Houston also found a way to collect key assets when moving Harden, Robert Covington, and P.J. Tucker. The Rockets selected a potential young star in No. 2 pick Jalen Green and acquired the 16th pick from Oklahoma City to grab Turkish big Alperen Sengun. Both performed impressively at Summer League. Houston also added forward Usman Garuba and guard Josh Christopher. The Rockets nabbed all four players within the first 24 picks of the 2021 Draft to a collection of talent already featuring youngsters such as Kevin Porter Jr., Kenyon Martin Jr. and Jae’Sean Tate, as well as 2020 free-agent acquisition Christian Wood.
NBA
