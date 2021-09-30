CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

This Is Your Last Chance To Become A Master Gardener This Year -Deadline For Sign Up

By Kelly Cordes
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Did you find yourself trying to grow plants in your backyard last year, even though you’ve never done it before? Or maybe you are someone who really loves gardening and you spent even more time in your gardens last year than ever before. Well, if you have a passion for gardening, or if you are just wanting to learn more about horticulture, or maybe you have an obsession with learning more about how to create a pollinator garden? You might want to consider becoming an Extension Master Gardener.

minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tulsa World

Master Gardener: Damaging stink bugs at their peak now

Some sort of insect is damaging my tomatoes. My neighbor told me they are stink bugs. What should I do? — A.R. Stink bugs are at their peak about now, so your neighbor is likely correct. Their unfortunate name comes from the fact that they can release a strong odor when disturbed. We have a couple kinds of stink bugs here — green and brown. Both varieties grow to between 1/2 and 2/3 of an inch in length, and if you have sufficient numbers, they can do some damage.
TULSA, OK
University of Florida

Master Gardener Volunteers on… wicked wedelia

Wedelia is a beautiful plant, with a thick mat of green leaves and pretty, bright-yellow, daisy-like flowers that bloom year-round. It’s an eye-catcher that can brighten just about any landscape. Unfortunately, it’s also our latest example of an invasive plant plaguing Florida. Brought to Florida roughly a century ago, wedelia...
GARDENING
wcexaminer.com

Master Gardener training still available

There are still a few openings to join Penn State Extension Master Gardener training, but don’t delay, the training begins on Sept. 30. The Penn State Extension Master Gardeners are a fun group of volunteers who support Penn State Cooperative Extension’s educational programs in consumer horticulture. They develop their horticultural expertise through participation in an educational training conducted by Penn State University faculty and Penn State Extension staff.
GARDENING
kroxam.com

APPLICATIONS FOR 2022 MASTER GARDENERS DUE OCTOBER 1

The University of Minnesota Extension announced they will be accepting applications for 2022 Master Gardners up until October 1. More information can be found below in a press release sent out by the University of Minnesota Extension. Think globally, act locally. It’s a phrase that applies so well to University...
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morrison Counties#The Core Program
morriscountynj.gov

Rutgers Master Gardeners of Morris Win International Award

Rutgers Cooperative Extension (RCE) of Morris County is proud to announce that the Rutgers Master Gardener Community Garden Integrated Pest Management Team has won 1st Place in the 2021 David Gibby International Master Gardener Conference Search for Excellence, Innovative Projects Category. This team of volunteers regularly inspects plots in Morris...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Registration open for Master Gardeners online training

Registration is open for the 2021 Master Gardeners online training class. The fall training was originally scheduled to begin Sept. 22 and to take place on the Zoom platform. Phil Horton, extension agent for Arkansas County, said the new self-paced program will run from Oct. 15 to Dec. 15. Registrants pay $75 for the course.
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
Brainerd Dispatch

Ask the Master Gardener: Hyacinths can fill your home with fragrance

Answer: Unfortunately, hyacinths are not hardy in zone 3, but the good news is you can force them to bloom indoors and fill your home with fragrance. Forcing is a technique that lets you bring plants into bloom before they would normally flower in your garden. Like most other spring-blooming bulbs, hyacinths need to go through a chilling period in order to bloom properly. Plant your hyacinth bulbs in a container with a drainage hole on the bottom and use a high-quality, sterile potting mix. Fill each container half-way with potting soil and nestle the bulbs pointy side up about an inch apart. When the bulbs are in position, place more potting soil around the bulbs, but don’t completely cover them. Allow the tips to stick above the soil. Chill your bulbs in a refrigerator or in a dark area with consistent temperatures of 35-48 degrees for about 13 weeks. If you store them in a refrigerator, make sure not to store any fruit in there at the same time because the ethylene gas given off by ripening fruit will damage the embryonic flowers inside the bulbs. Keep the soil lightly moist.
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
Hanford Sentinel

Master Gardener: Colorful, water-wise and low maintenance

Founding Father and preeminent gardener Thomas Jefferson wrote in his later years: "I am still devoted to my garden, but 'tho an old man, I am still a young gardener." Thomas Jefferson would certainly be learning along with us about how to garden in these challenging times of drought times. We are all called to become stewards of our landscape as these particular weather conditions affect us all…. plus every tree and blade of grass. Like Thomas Jefferson, we are also reminded that we gardeners, old and new alike, are still learningers…still "young gardeners."
GARDENING
Herald Ledger

Lyon County Master Gardeners Demonstration Garden

Have you noticed the garden between Food Giant and Ace Hardware? At this location, the Lyon County Master Gardeners have constructed a Demonstration Garden. In the garden are various grasses, herbs, native and pollinator flowers, fruit trees including apple, peach, and pear, blueberries, blackberries, strawberries, Kentucky heirlooms vegetables and unusual vegetables. A three-bin compost system is also maintained.
GARDENING
Athens Daily Review

Master Gardener: Great Polyphemus

Not the largest moth in Texas, but close, the Polyphemus moth (Antheraea polyphemus) made a brief appearance at my house this past weekend. It has a wingspan of up to six inches, with a fat body and thick legs. The one at my house was a female. It was easy to determine this because its antennae did not have the bushy plumes like the males have. The females emit pheromones so the males can find them. They do not have long to find each other. Polyphemus moths only live about four days.
ANIMALS
NRToday.com

Ask a Master Gardener: English ivy

Question: I moved into an older home with established landscaping. I have one very large tree with English ivy wrapped around the base and growing up into the canopy. While it is beautiful, I have a hunch that it is not good for the tree. How do I go about removing the English ivy?
GARDENING
News-Herald

Master Gardener: Consider options in dealing with leaves

Overall, having trees in a yard is a big plus for a homeowner. They look great, increase the value of a home and provide shade for the grass and flowers. But in the fall in Northwest Ohio a harsh reality sets in as autumn leaves start to fall all over.
SANDUSKY, OH
discoverourcoast.com

WSU hosts "Ask a Master Gardener" event Saturday

ILWACO, Wash. — Washington State University Master Gardeners of Pacific County are sponsoring a plant clinic and information center at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum in Ilwaco Saturday. The Ask a Master Gardener event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the museum’s discovery garden at 115...
ILWACO, WA
times-georgian.com

Ask a Master Gardener: Buffalo Creek Fall Festival

Labor Day weekend is behind us signaling the onset of autumn. The weather recently teased us with a few cool mornings and comfortable days reminding us that the seasons are beginning to change. Summer gardens are waning and fall brassicas are planted in anticipation of that first meal with collard greens, sweet potatoes and cornbread.
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
gardeningsoul.com

31 Colorful Winter Plants that Will Liven up Your Garden

When it comes to winter gardens, most of them are dull and grey. However now there’s a wide variety in annual plants as well as perennials which bloom stunningly with colors that mesmerize you while they flower!. What better way than having these beautiful flowers brighten up your moods?. Landscapes...
GARDENING
Macoupin County Enquirer-Democrat

Master Gardeners upgrade Courthouse landscaping

The courthouse lawn was buzzing with activity Friday Sept. 24 as the Master Gardeners continued their landscaping efforts. Discussion and planning for the new landscaping began in 2018. Designer Layne Knoche began to design the first phase of the two phase project in spring of 2019. In the Fall of 2019 the Master Gardeners began phase one, removing shrubs around the sidewalk of the Veterans memorial and planting about 150 new ones. The Master gardeners also landscaped around the First Responders memorial on the North East corner of the lawn during the first phase.
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
Bemidji Pioneer

MASTER GARDENERS: Fall tasks to prepare for winter

Cooling temperatures and shorter days remind us that we gardeners need to get our gardens ready for winter’s vagaries. This year there are different considerations that must be addressed if we want plants and trees to thrive and survive. There are some “have to's” and some “I can get by's” however. Most of us are worn out and ready to do different things.
GARDENING
wintersexpress.com

Yolo County Master Gardeners October 2021 events

This October there are free gardening educational opportunities for the public hosted by the UCCE Yolo County Master Gardeners. Due to COVID guidelines, some of the events are being hosted via the Zoom platform. Fall Plant Sale. The Master Gardeners of Yolo County’s annual Fall Plant Sale will be held...
YOLO COUNTY, CA
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy