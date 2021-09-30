This Is Your Last Chance To Become A Master Gardener This Year -Deadline For Sign Up

Answer: Unfortunately, hyacinths are not hardy in zone 3, but the good news is you can force them to bloom indoors and fill your home with fragrance. Forcing is a technique that lets you bring plants into bloom before they would normally flower in your garden. Like most other spring-blooming bulbs, hyacinths need to go through a chilling period in order to bloom properly. Plant your hyacinth bulbs in a container with a drainage hole on the bottom and use a high-quality, sterile potting mix. Fill each container half-way with potting soil and nestle the bulbs pointy side up about an inch apart. When the bulbs are in position, place more potting soil around the bulbs, but don’t completely cover them. Allow the tips to stick above the soil. Chill your bulbs in a refrigerator or in a dark area with consistent temperatures of 35-48 degrees for about 13 weeks. If you store them in a refrigerator, make sure not to store any fruit in there at the same time because the ethylene gas given off by ripening fruit will damage the embryonic flowers inside the bulbs. Keep the soil lightly moist.

GARDENING ・ 10 DAYS AGO