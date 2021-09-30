CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Afghan girls soccer team in Portugal gets surprise visit

wcn247.com
 5 days ago

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Girls from the Afghanistan national soccer team who were recently granted asylum in Portugal have had a surprise visit from the captain of the senior team. Farkhunda Muhtaj flew into the Portuguese capital Lisbon for an emotional reunion with the girls’ team late Wednesday. She is a professional player who from her home in Canada spent weeks helping arrange their recent rescue from Afghanistan. As the sun set over the River Tagus, the girls aged 14-16 and their families gathered on the riverbank and hugged and kissed Muhtaj amid smiles and tears. The rescue mission was called Operation Soccer Balls and took weeks to put together.

www.wcn247.com

