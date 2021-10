Plans are underway for the development of a new 280,000 sq.-ft. apartment community coming to the BullStreet District. Bennet at BullStreet will be made up of 269 Class-A residences, and will be able to bring more than 500 residents to the area, according to project officials. The facility will offer studio, one, two and three-bedroom units ranging from 500 to 1,600 sq.-ft. It will also include a pet spa, rooftop deck, an upscale and expansive clubhouse and resident lounge, a fitness center with separate yoga and spin areas, and dedicated co-working spaces.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 5 DAYS AGO