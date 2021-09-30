CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlantic, PA

Bermuda gets storm watch as Hurricane Sam swirls in Atlantic

wcn247.com
 5 days ago

MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Sam is a powerful Category 4 storm again with forecasters predicting a glancing blow to Bermuda as it spins north in the Atlantic Ocean. A tropical storm watch was issued on Thursday for the island. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Sam is centered about 825 miles south-southeast of Bermuda and should pass to the east of the island, but with tropical storm-force winds extending 150 miles from its center. Sam's top winds were near 145 mph Thursday morning. Swells from Hurricane Sam also could send high surf and dangerous rip currents to U.S. East Coast beaches this weekend. Tropical Storm Victor also formed, posing no threat to land.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Four big takeaways from a tough hearing for Facebook

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen appeared before a Senate panel Tuesday that was fired up about the recent wave of revelations about the company. Lawmakers focused on Facebook’s own research finding Instagram made body issues worse for one in three teenage girls and the platform’s decision not to share those results.
INTERNET
Reuters

U.S. Senate to vote on debt ceiling, Republicans say they will oppose

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's Democrats planned a Wednesday vote in the Senate to suspend the U.S. debt ceiling, setting up yet another confrontation with Republicans that risks an economically crippling federal credit default. The effort seemed destined to fail as the chamber's top Republican, Mitch McConnell,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlantic, PA
CBS News

One winning ticket sold for $699.8 million Powerball jackpot

One winning ticket was sold for Monday night's gargantuan Powerball jackpot that kept climbing until it brushed up against the $700 million mark — $699.8 million, to be precise. Lottery officials said the lucky buy was made in an Albertsons in Morro Bay, a city on the coast about halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco:
LOTTERY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Ocean#Storm Watch#Bermuda#Extreme Weather#Ap

Comments / 0

Community Policy