SALISBURY, Md. – As flu season approaches, TidalHealth Peninsula Regional is asking people to think twice before visiting the emergency room. Hospital officials say that it comes down to the increasing number of COVID-19 patients they’re currently dealing with. “I think we just have such a high volume right now that we’re a little bit more concerned about it. We need to see people who unfortunately need to be in the hospital and are much sicker than the average person,” Chief of the COVID-19 Response Team, Dr. Chris Snyder.

SALISBURY, MD ・ 14 DAYS AGO