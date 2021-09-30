CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXCLUSIVE: Investigation Finds Harassment and Bullying in “Toxic Environment” in Prov City Hall

By GoLocalProv News Team
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoLocal has secured a copy of an independent investigative report that finds repeated allegations of workplace bullying in the Providence City Council office. The report conducted by an independent law firm found that "the evidence reflects that [City Clerk Shawn] Selleck has violated the City Code of Conduct (which includes an anti-bullying and anti-harassment policy) and the Workplace Violence Policy.”

