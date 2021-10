When choosing where to shop, consumers’ priorities are as multifaceted as ever. Fair prices and great service aren’t enough to convert and retain values-driven shoppers; these consumers seek retailers whose values reflect with their own. Especially as younger consumers begin to take up a larger portion of the retail market—and as global events bring social responsibility to the forefront—social responsibility is becoming a must-have rather than a nice-to-have among retailers. In fact, 59% of convenience-store shoppers say that charitable giving is an important consideration when they choose a c-store to shop at, and 73% of grocery-store shoppers say they find social responsibility important.

