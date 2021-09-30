No more mandatory quarantine for students as Parent Choice Option announced

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida’s new surgeon general signed off on new school quarantine rules on Wednesday that give parents the choice of whether or not to quarantine their children after they’ve been exposed to COVID-19. The new policy, signed off by Dr. Joseph Ladapo on his second day on the job, states that parents or legal guardians can choose to either send their asymptomatic children to school without restriction after being directly exposed to the virus or quarantine them for no more than seven days from exposure.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO