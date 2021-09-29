Dianna L. Fick 1958 – 2021

BRAYMER - Dianna Lorraine Fick, 62, passed away September 22, 2021. Dianna was born November 6, 1958 to Donnie Drex and Mary Lorraine (Vickers) Pickering. Dianna was a 1976 graduate of Braymer High School. She worked for Research Medical Hospital for 29 years, she went to school at Penn Valley got her associates Degree in Medical Assistant, and also attended School of Natural Healing to be a massage therapist. In her early years she co-owned and operated Bubba's Top Secret BBQ and competed in The American Royal BBQ competitions. She loved to cook and bake, enjoyed fishing. She was a social butterfly, she loved meeting new people, hanging out at coffee shops and diners.