Ohio State football: I was wrong about Ronnie Hickman

Ronnie Hickman was never the favorite to become the starter at the Bullet position on the Ohio State team’s defense. Everyone, myself included, favored Craig Young. At 6’3” and 223 pounds, Young looked to be the perfect size for the hybrid linebacker/safety role. I thought Hickman was too small, would have trouble around the line of scrimmage at just 205 pounds, and wouldn’t be effective. Was I ever wrong about Ronnie Hickman.