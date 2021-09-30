CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Ohio State football: I was wrong about Ronnie Hickman

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRonnie Hickman was never the favorite to become the starter at the Bullet position on the Ohio State team’s defense. Everyone, myself included, favored Craig Young. At 6’3” and 223 pounds, Young looked to be the perfect size for the hybrid linebacker/safety role. I thought Hickman was too small, would have trouble around the line of scrimmage at just 205 pounds, and wouldn’t be effective. Was I ever wrong about Ronnie Hickman.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
State
Minnesota State
Local
Ohio College Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State Football#American Football#Bullet

Comments / 0

Community Policy