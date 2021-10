Volkswagen has been an early leader in battery recycling. In January, it began a test program at its factory in Salzgitter, Germany, to learn how to take lithium-ion batteries apart and reuse their component parts to make new batteries. But there is a threshold question that needs to be answered before old batteries get dumped into the maw of the recycling machinery — is this battery really kaput or could it be used for energy storage or to power a low-speed electric vehicle?

