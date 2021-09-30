CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Whitmer signs budget that puts Michiganders first, helps working families, and grows the economy

 6 days ago

(Photos courtesy of Michigan Executive Office of the Governor) At the Lansing Community College West Campus on Wednesday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed SB 82 and HB 4400 which ensure funding is now in place for Fiscal Year 2022 which begins on October 1. When combined with the K-12 school aid budget signed earlier this year, the total budget invests $70 billion into Michigan’s future. The budget provides strong investments for the state’s economy, lowers the cost of childcare for Michigan’s working families, invests in education and skills for Michigan’s workforce, protects access to affordable healthcare, prioritizes cleaning up our water and environment, and rebuilds crumbling bridges.

