Senators, governor announce over $6M in funding for southeast Michigan health centers

U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow (MI), Gary Peters (MI) and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday announced $6,715,200 in funding to support community health centers in Southeast Michigan. Funding from this program will support health care construction and renovation projects including the purchase of new state-of-the-art equipment. This will help these health centers strengthen primary care services in underserved communities and provide COVID-19 testing, treatment and vaccinations. This funding comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and was included in the American Rescue Plan.