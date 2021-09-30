CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Senators, governor announce over $6M in funding for southeast Michigan health centers

legalnews.com
 6 days ago

U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow (MI), Gary Peters (MI) and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday announced $6,715,200 in funding to support community health centers in Southeast Michigan. Funding from this program will support health care construction and renovation projects including the purchase of new state-of-the-art equipment. This will help these health centers strengthen primary care services in underserved communities and provide COVID-19 testing, treatment and vaccinations. This funding comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and was included in the American Rescue Plan.

legalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

White House ramps up debt limit pressure campaign on Republicans

WASHINGTON — With the U.S. just days away from default, the White House is ramping up its public pressure campaign on Republicans who do not support raising the nation's debt limit. The plan is to accelerate what’s become a near-daily barrage of attacks on Republicans by way of planned events,...
POTUS
CNN

US Department of Education overhauls Public Service Loan Forgiveness program

(CNN) — The US Department of Education announced major changes Wednesday to a federal student loan forgiveness program that the agency says could bring relief to more than 550,000 borrowers working in government and nonprofit sectors, including around 22,000 borrowers who will automatically be eligible for student loan forgiveness without needing to take additional steps.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Government
CBS News

DOJ reviews decision not to prosecute former FBI agents involved in the Larry Nassar investigation

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said her department is reviewing its decision not to prosecute two former agents for allegedly failing to properly investigate complaints against Larry Nassar. The announcement came just three weeks after an emotional Senate hearing in which former USA gymnasts responded to a report released by the DOJ’S Office of the Inspector General. Jeff Pegues reports.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Peters
Person
Debbie Stabenow
Person
Gretchen Whitmer

Comments / 0

Community Policy