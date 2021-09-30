ABA seeks legal volunteers to help Haitian immigrants at monthly clinics

Plant It Forward provides targeted support to a network of eight independent urban farms, each operated by new American entrepreneurs. PIFs key program areas include: • Enterprise: connecting farmers to fair markets through our Farm Share/CSA, farmers markets, and sales to local restaurants; • Farm Services: connecting farmers to land and ensuring that community expectations regarding site stewardship are met; and • Farmer Education: providing continuing education in organic farming and small business management best practices PIF seeks to build on our successful model by expanding opportunities in local agriculture to more new American farmers. To achieve this goal, PIF seeks to strengthen community support for its work and community understanding of related issues, including the benefits seasonal eating, the urgency of creating a healthy agri-ecosystem, and the importance of refugee & new American contributions within our local food system. The VISTA member will play a critical role in building organizational capacity around volunteer management and community engagement. Specifically, the VISTA member will be responsible to recruit, train, and manage volunteers in service of PIFs strategic initiatives. The member will also be responsible to coordinate community engagement efforts, focusing on several initiatives recently developed to provide sustainable funding for PIFs Farm Services, including paid on-farm experiences and service learning opportunities. For the full job description and to apply visit my.americorps.gov .

AGRICULTURE ・ 15 DAYS AGO