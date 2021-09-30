CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABA seeks legal volunteers to help Haitian immigrants at monthly clinics

 6 days ago

The American Bar Association Commission on Immigration has joined eight other organizations to co-sponsor monthly online clinics to help Haitian immigrants complete applications for Temporary Protected Status. The organizations seek volunteer lawyers, paralegals, law students and translators to work three-hour shifts. The clinics will be held on a Thursday, Friday,...

Documented

Black Immigration Organizations Demand Haitian Deportations Stop

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. Four Black immigration organizations — the Haitian Bridge Alliance, UndocuBlack Network, African Communities Together and Black Alliance for Just Immigration — filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to […] The post Black Immigration Organizations Demand Haitian Deportations Stop appeared first on Documented.
IMMIGRATION
State
Florida State
Documented

Haitian Asylum Seekers Seek TPS Extension After Harrowing U.S. Journey

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. Willie and Myrlande, Haitian immigrants residing in Flatbush, are asking the Biden administration to extend their temporary protected status after they had to travel to the U.S. in dangerous conditions. They left […] The post Haitian Asylum Seekers Seek TPS Extension After Harrowing U.S. Journey appeared first on Documented.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Ohio Capital Journal

Haitian migrants: An asylum scholar explains how US skirts its legal and moral duties

By Karen Musalo, University of California, Hastings The U.S.’s top envoy to Haiti resigned abruptly on Sept. 22, 2021, over the Biden administration’s “inhumane” treatment of Haitian migrants crossing the border via Mexico into Texas. The resignation came amid debate over the U.S. decision to deport thousands of Haitians entering the U.S. in search of […] The post Haitian migrants: An asylum scholar explains how US skirts its legal and moral duties appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
IMMIGRATION
KSAT 12

Haitian asylum seekers being offered pro bono legal help

DEL RIO, Texas – On the ground with the 4,000 Haitian arrivals who remain in Del Rio was Carlos Moore, the president of the National Bar Association, the largest organization of 65,000 African-American lawyers, judges, law students and professors. “We see them. We hear them,” said Moore. “We know that...
DEL RIO, TX
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Help the Haitian Immigrants

I read there are Haitian potential immigrants huddled under a bridge in Texas. Yes, we should send in the National Guard. Have them bring meals, toilet facilities, waste baskets, etc. We are a rich country and can afford this small kindness to our neighbors. I hope we can find our way to do more.
IMMIGRATION
fox5ny.com

Local push to help Haitians seek asylum

The situation for Haitian refugees on the U.S.-Mexico border is hitting home for one of New York's largest Haitian communities. FOX 5 NY looks at an organization in Rockland County that is trying to help migrants seeking asylum as best they can.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia attorney in Texas to help Haitian immigrants seek refuge

ATLANTA - A Georgia attorney is on the ground in Texas working to help Haitian Immigrants seek refuge in the United States. "I needed to be on the ground because if you saw this happening imagine what you aren’t seeing," Immigration Attorney Lana Joseph said. It was no question ‘if’...
GEORGIA STATE
theintelligencer.com

Illinois attorney general addresses Haitian immigrant situation

On Thursday, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul along with a coalition of 17 attorneys general sent a letter to President Joe Biden and Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas of the Department of Homeland Security expressing concern over the treatment of thousands of Haitian refugees currently seeking humanitarian aid along the border in Texas.
ILLINOIS STATE
Muskogee Daily Phoenix

OMRF seeks volunteers for osteoarthritis study

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation, in collaboration with the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center and Oklahoma Sports Science & Orthopedics, is recruiting volunteers with osteoarthritis of the knee to study the progression of the disease. OMRF physician-scientist Matlock Jeffries, M.D., is a lead researcher on the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
HOT 97

Ways You Can Help Haitian Migrants Seeking Refuge

Thousands of Haitians arrived at the U.S.-Mexican border to find refuge in America. They could not cross the border safely because the U.S. deployed agents that violently whipped humans trying to enter the “land of the free.” Human rights activists are condemning the agents. The Biden administration is facing backlash over their immigration policy.
IMMIGRATION
8newsnow.com

UNLV Immigration Clinic expanding in the next two years

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Immigration Clinic is expanding over the next two years in part of new funding here in the valley. Clark County and the state are spilling the one million dollars they received and opening a new permanent UNLV Immigration Clinic in the next couple of years to directly help the community. The clinic provides free legal services to children and adults facing deportation.
LAS VEGAS, NV
cechouston.org

Plant It Forward seeks Volunteer & Community Steward VISTA

Plant It Forward provides targeted support to a network of eight independent urban farms, each operated by new American entrepreneurs. PIFs key program areas include: • Enterprise: connecting farmers to fair markets through our Farm Share/CSA, farmers markets, and sales to local restaurants; • Farm Services: connecting farmers to land and ensuring that community expectations regarding site stewardship are met; and • Farmer Education: providing continuing education in organic farming and small business management best practices PIF seeks to build on our successful model by expanding opportunities in local agriculture to more new American farmers. To achieve this goal, PIF seeks to strengthen community support for its work and community understanding of related issues, including the benefits seasonal eating, the urgency of creating a healthy agri-ecosystem, and the importance of refugee & new American contributions within our local food system. The VISTA member will play a critical role in building organizational capacity around volunteer management and community engagement. Specifically, the VISTA member will be responsible to recruit, train, and manage volunteers in service of PIFs strategic initiatives. The member will also be responsible to coordinate community engagement efforts, focusing on several initiatives recently developed to provide sustainable funding for PIFs Farm Services, including paid on-farm experiences and service learning opportunities. For the full job description and to apply visit my.americorps.gov .
AGRICULTURE
Fox40

Airbnb helping Afghan refugees find housing in US

There are still about 40 students from Sacramento County school districts who are stuck in Afghanistan, wanting and waiting to escape newly-renewed Taliban rules. Thousands of fellow Afghans have been able to leave the country and are finding new lives in this country, and one of the first things needed for those families to feel settled and return to some sense of normalcy is housing.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Indiana Gazette

Housing immigrants could help community

I spend a lot of time walking around the Borough of Indiana and one thing that strikes me wherever I go is the number of properties that are either for sale or for rent. We have lots of empty housing stock. The U.S. government needs to resettle tens of thousands of Afghans who assisted our troops during our 20-year war in Afghanistan.
INDIANA, PA

