Jessica & Krystal's US Road Trip Faces Damaging Issue After Producer Shares Alarming Post; Are Jung Sisters Abusive?

By K-News Writer
epicstream.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJessica & Krystal's US Road Trip has been embroiled in a damaging issue after the show's producer reportedly suffered during filming. Korean-American idols Jessica and Krystal Jung first surprised their fans with the reality-variety show Jessica & Krystal in 2014. This year, the Jung sisters are back for the show's new season, Jessica & Krystal - US Road Trip.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Producer#Jessica Krystal#Korean American#Snsd#Sm Entertainment#Instagram
