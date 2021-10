Montgomery County to Celebrate ‘International Walk to School Day’ on Wednesday, Oct. 6, with Event at Summit Hall Elementary School in Gaithersburg. Montgomery County will join the celebration of the 24th Annual International Walk to School Day on Wednesday, Oct. 6, with a fun-filled event starting at 8:15 a.m. at Summit Hall Elementary School in Gaithersburg. Elected officials and representatives of the County’s Department of Transportation and Vision Zero programs will be among those distributing safety materials and greeting students and parents to encourage walking to school.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 5 HOURS AGO