With the sheer amount of new free T-shirts that pop up at NC State every year, you would think part of the endowment was invested in screen printing. Just as a disclaimer, this article is not against anyone who wears a shirt they got for free every now and again. My problem is with all of the event organizers and leaders who go through the logistics of an event and think “T-shirts, we need T-shirts.” Everyone already has more shirts than they can ever wear, and each new shirt comes with both a fiscal and environmental cost.

COLLEGES ・ 14 DAYS AGO