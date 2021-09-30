CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

Highmark awards $5K grant to Franklin Elementary School

Parkersburg News & Sentinel
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARKERSBURG — On Tuesday, Highmark Health presented Franklin Elementary School with a $5,000 grant. This grant is part of Highmark Health’s procurement contractual arrangement with Office Depot and its Scholarship Rebate Program. This contribution reflects Highmark’s community service mission and commitment to improving the lives of the people in the region, according to Cathy McAlister, with Highmark corporate communications.

