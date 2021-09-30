CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashua, NH

Nashua police chief, others sue city and city clerk’s office, seeking injunction to stop police commission question from appearing on ballot

Nashua Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHUA — Numerous plaintiffs, including police Chief Michael Carignan, businessman Rob Parsons and former police officer, firefighter and alderman Michael Soucy, filed suit Wednesday in Superior Court, asking a judge to issue a preliminary injunction that would block the city from placing the police commission petition question on the Nov. 2 ballot.

www.nashuatelegraph.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

White House ramps up debt limit pressure campaign on Republicans

WASHINGTON — With the U.S. just days away from default, the White House is ramping up its public pressure campaign on Republicans who do not support raising the nation's debt limit. The plan is to accelerate what’s become a near-daily barrage of attacks on Republicans by way of planned events,...
POTUS
CNN

US Department of Education overhauls Public Service Loan Forgiveness program

(CNN) — The US Department of Education announced major changes Wednesday to a federal student loan forgiveness program that the agency says could bring relief to more than 550,000 borrowers working in government and nonprofit sectors, including around 22,000 borrowers who will automatically be eligible for student loan forgiveness without needing to take additional steps.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nashua, NH
Nashua, NH
Government
CBS News

DOJ reviews decision not to prosecute former FBI agents involved in the Larry Nassar investigation

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said her department is reviewing its decision not to prosecute two former agents for allegedly failing to properly investigate complaints against Larry Nassar. The announcement came just three weeks after an emotional Senate hearing in which former USA gymnasts responded to a report released by the DOJ’S Office of the Inspector General. Jeff Pegues reports.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Commissioners#Ballots#Superior Court

Comments / 0

Community Policy