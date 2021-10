My well-being wake up call happened during a Thrive webinar. I attended a webinar during one of the online discussions, where I realized that I really need to do better with my own health before taking care of others. Because I’m an RN in the Cath Lab and I work five days a week — along with being on call every other weekend — I spend most of my waking hours tending to the needs of others. Naturally, this way of life doesn’t spare much time to focus on myself, especially combined with other responsibilities. After attending the Thrive webinar, I realized that I was not doing justice to myself with this lifestyle and that always bothered me. How could I tell others how to live healthily and mindfully if I wasn’t doing that myself?

HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO