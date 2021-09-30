CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stones Cover Chi-Lites On Previously Unreleased ‘Troubles A’ Comin’

By Paul Sexton
udiscovermusic.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rolling Stones today (30) release the previously unheard “Troubles A’ Comin” as another taster of their upcoming Tattoo You (40th Anniversary) editions. The never-before-released track was recorded by the band in Paris in 1972 and emphasizes the depth of the Stones’ ability to interpret a soul track (in this case, a lesser-known one) and make it their own. “Troubles A’ Comin” was first recorded by Chicago hitmakers the Chi-Lites, who placed it on the B-side of two consecutive Top 10 R&B singles in 1971, “Are You My Woman (Tell Me So)” (the song that Beyoncé sampled on her “Crazy In Love” megahit) and “(For God’s Sake) Give More Power To The People.”

www.udiscovermusic.com

