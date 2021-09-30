CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spotify DJ Mixes launches in eight markets

By Andre Paine
Music Week
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpotify has launched its DJ Mixes feature. DJs in eight markets are now able to share their own mixed music content, in addition to compilations directly on Spotify through its new DJ Mixes, which the streaming giant is beginning to test out. It follows Apple Music’s launch earlier this month...

HipHopWired

DJ Akademiks Launches ‘Off The Record’ Video Podcast On Spotify

DJ Akademiks is back with his brand new podcast. Actually, a “vodcast.” Since the forever-controversial Hip-Hop commentator parted ways with Complex, Joe Budden and Everyday Struggle, most of his drama-infused content was brought to us via Twitch, but on Monday, the Jamaica-born, New York-raised media personality officially launched his new video podcast, Off the Record, which […]
HIP HOP
urbanvault.co.uk

Meeco & DJ Access ft. Lil Fame x Fredro Starr – Mentality (Audio/iTunes/Spotify)

Berlin, Germany based producer Meeco & Dresden, Germany based DJ Access recently dropped their new track MENTALITY, featuring two Hip Hop icons Lil Fame & Fredro Starr. On ‘Mentality‘ Germany’s acclaimed production duo Meeco & DJ Access feature representatives of the two most iconic Hip Hop groups of all time, Lil Fame of M.O.P. and Fredro Starr of ONYX.
MUSIC
insideradio.com

Spotify Rebrands Its Ad Unit As It Looks To Attract More Small And Mid-Sized Marketers.

Spotify does not just want more podcast listeners. It also wants more podcast advertising. So in an effort to grow its ad revenue Spotify has refocused and rebranded its Spotify for Brands division as Spotify Advertising. The Wall Street Journal says the move is geared toward bringing more small and mid-sized advertisers onboard. It is pitching ad packages that start at as little as $250.
TECHNOLOGY
Music Week

Coldplay & BTS rise to No.2 in midweeks

The Official Charts Company Midweeks Sales Flash is in, and Coldplay x BTS have shaken up the singles chart with their superstar collaboration, My Universe. The track has registered 30,222 sales so far to shoot straight to No.2, but is unlikely to challenge Ed Sheeran's Shivers (40,505 sales) for this week's No.1 spot.
ENTERTAINMENT
TheWrap

Why ‘Spotify Is Not a Marketing Plan’ in Landing a Hit Song, Record Label Execs Explain (Video)

TheGrill 2021: ”Most folks who are releasing songs on TikTok are not ready for what it takes to reach to the next level,“ A&R exec says. While there’s countless examples of burgeoning young pop stars who have found brief viral success through TikTok or have become Instagram famous, record label execs argue there’s more to marketing yourself as a musician than just getting noticed on Spotify.
MUSIC
Pocket-lint.com

Dance fans rejoice: Spotify introduces DJ Mixes

(Pocket-lint) - Dance fans rejoice: Spotify has introduced DJ Mixes, a place on the platform where artists can upload mixed music, not just playlists, for fans to stream. The 29 September 2021 launch features promotional mixes from Noisia, MOTi, Shingo Nakamara, Adam Beyer, and AmyElle. At launch only those in...
THEATER & DANCE
seattlepi.com

Spotify to Adapt Chilean Podcast Thriller 'Caso 63' for U.S. Market

Spotify’s psychological thriller podcast “Caso 63,” originally produced out of Chile, has been a breakout hit, the company says — with adaptations in Brazil and India to be followed by a U.S. version coming later in 2021. On the heels of its success in Spanish-speaking Latin America regions, “Caso 63”...
TV & VIDEOS
Music Week

Altered Images return with Cooking Vinyl deal

Altered Images are coming back with a new album - their first since 1983. Cooking Vinyl have announced the signing of the much-loved Scottish band to a worldwide artist services deal. Altered Images, fronted by singer Clare Grogan, had four UK Top 20 hits between 1981 and 1983, including the...
ROCK MUSIC
skiddle.com

Skiddle Mix: Exclusive 60 minute mix and interview with DJ Fergie

Veteran fans of dance music should be no stranger to Fergie. Originally from Larne, Northern Ireland, Fergie, real name Robert Ferguson, first took to the decks at the tender age of just fourteen years old, blissfully unaware that he would later become one of the world's biggest and most sought-after producers and selectors.
MUSIC
Resident Advisor

Mix Of The Day: Edge Worker DJ

An exploration of the early Italian progressive sound from Australian DJ and musician James Tom, AKA Edge Worker DJ. It's the second in Tom's three-part "Mediterranea Progressivo" series for Butter Sessions, comprising 100 minutes of tripped-out and obscure cuts. Full tracklist on SoundCloud.
MUSIC
Distractify

Parcast Is Launching Three Bone-Chilling New Podcasts on Spotify for Spooky Season (EXCLUSIVE)

Now that the spooky season is officially upon us, many are getting their costumes, pumpkin decorations, and candy bowls ready to celebrate Halloween. While classic films like Hocus Pocus and Halloweentown will be playing on repeat for your viewing pleasure, you may be looking for something festive to listen to during your morning commute or in your spare time.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Pitchfork

The 7 Best DJ Mixes of September 2021

Every month, Philip Sherburne listens to a whole lot of mixes so you only have to listen to the best ones. Though he appears with some frequency on The Lot Radio, Four Tet rarely posts recordings of his festival or club appearances, which makes this two-hour DJ set from August’s Lost Village festival all the more notable. Held in a forested, lakeside site that’s meant to resemble an actual derelict hamlet—complete with a downed airplane fuselage, abandoned cars for dancing on, and similarly fantastical touches—Lost Village goes all in on mystery, and Four Tet delivered a set tailored for the occasion. It’s full of swirling chords, dramatic buildups, and liberal use of reverb, and while Four Tet’s own tunes and those of his peers (Overmono’s “So U Kno,” Jamie xx’s “Idontknow”) establish the mix’s sparkling throughline, he doesn’t hesitate to throw in some surprising crowd-pleasers: Adam F’s drum’n’bass anthem “Circles,” a stretch of speed garage toward the conclusion, and even a sneaky remix of Sugababes’ “Overload.” For my money, the highlight is an extended blend of Basic Channel’s “Phylyps Trak II/II” with Burial’s “Archangel.”
MUSIC
EDMTunes

Spotify Adds DJ Mixes to its Libraries

Although it is not yet available in the United States, Spotify has launched a new DJ mixes section to its library. The mixes will be available in eight territories while it is in beta. UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, the Netherland, the Philippines, and Japan have been will feature the new section. Presumably, this feature is being enabled because new technology is making it easier to identify songs on the fly during a mix. The problem is with making sure the tracks are recognized and the artists compensated for each play.
MUSIC
femalefirst.co.uk

Little Mix launch a new podcast series

Little Mix have launched a new podcast series called 'The Power Of Little Mix'. Little Mix have launched a new podcast to celebrate a decade of the band's success. The chart-topping girl group - which includes Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock - were formed on 'The X Factor' in 2011, and they're now marking the 10-year anniversary by launching 'The Power Of Little Mix'.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Spotify tests addition of DJ mixes to streaming service

Trailing closely behind Apple Music, after the streamer’s official announcement that the service will be adding full-length DJ mixes to its platform, Spotify has done what any good competitor would do and followed suit. Spotify has added DJ mixes to its streaming platform, allowing DJs to add full-length sessions to their pages.
MUSIC
Variety

NFT Marketplace Sturdy.exchange Launches With Somehoodlum, Death From Above (EXCLUSIVE)

Creative studio Sturdy has teamed with Shawn Mendes manager Andrew Gertler to launch STURDY.exchange, a new NFT marketplace for artists, Variety can exclusively reveal. After a beta launch last week that sold out of a 5,000-piece art project by Somehoodlum (Drake, 21 Savage), STURDY.exchange is now live with a collection of original music, film and photography featuring the band Death From Above, artist Franky Aguilar and photographer/filmmaker Misha Vladimirskiy. Each NFT comes with potential access to autographed memorabilia, meet and greets and live performances. New NFT drops will go live each week, including a forthcoming collaboration with Jamaican-born/Canadian-based hip-hop producer Boi-1Da...
ENTERTAINMENT
dancingastronaut.com

Disclosure to procure compilation for DJ-Kicks mix series, share new single ‘Observer Effect’

Following their Never Enough EP released earlier this summer, Disclosure have given fans even another reason to rejoice as they reveal their involvement in an upcoming mix for the venerated house and techno compilation series, DJ-Kicks, via !K7 Records. News of the Lawrence brothers’ new mix comes punctuated by their new single, “Observer Effect.”
MUSIC

