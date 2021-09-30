Join the Church of Scientology International in honoring America’s Latinx and Hispanic culture, beginning with Destination Scientology

Growing up in El Paso, Texas, in the ’80s and ’90s, the diversity at my school could’ve been broken down into two categories — children who were born in the United States and students who weren’t. But almost all of the students’ families came from Mexico at some point, and we called ourselves Mexican-Americans or […] The post The debate on Latino vs. Latinx vs. Hispanic is the song that never ends appeared first on Missouri Independent.

SOCIETY ・ 1 DAY AGO