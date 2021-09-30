Daylight Burglary in Cedar Cliff Manor

On September 28, 2021 around 12:50 PM, the Lower Allen Township Police Department was dispatched to a break-in on Center Drive. The resident left for work in the morning and came home around lunch time to find items missing from his house. The burglar (not an actual photo of burglar) possibly entered through an open window. Officers searched the residence and canvassed the neighborhood without finding the suspect. A person (unknown gender or race) with a light colored shirt was possibly observed in the area.